Fiji celebrates World Radio Day

[ Supplied: Matthew Galuvakadua on air on Gold FM ]

As we celebrate World Radio Day, it’s just as well to reflect that Fiji was one of the first in the South Pacific to adopt the new medium.

Technical knowledge was already here because Suva had been the base for submarine cables since the early 1900’s and it was a natural progression to radio in 1911.

Fiji was on the major shipping lines so the transmissions were vital during wartime to warn of enemy ships.

Article continues after advertisement

Radio Broadcasting began in Suva in the mid-1930s, originating from a studio in what’s now the Old Town Hall on Victoria Parade, Suva.

Early transmissions were confined to evenings and included spoken features, music, and later iTaukei content.

Radio Fiji One Manager, Nai Kamanalagi who has been in the industry for almost 40 years now, says the radio industry has evolved over the years.

She says technology has advanced making broadcasting much smoother.

“When I started at FBC 38 years ago, I never thought that in future technology will change this much. But I think it is good for the younger generation to learn and take advantage of it.”

Kamanalagi is encouraging youths to take up journalism studies as it provide a pathway to join the radio industry.

The theme of World Radio Day 2025 is Radio and Climate Change: A Powerful Tool for Climate Action.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link