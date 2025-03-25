Fiji businesses urged to tap PNG market

[Source: Investment Fiji/Facebook]

Vodafone Regional Chief Executive Pradeep Lal believes Fijian businesses have the potential to thrive in Papua New Guinea.

Speaking at the Fiji-PNG Business Mission 2025, Lal says with a population of approximately 12.5 million, PNG offers significant untapped opportunities for investors.

He stresses the importance of thoroughly learning the market, understanding the political, social, and economic climate, and evaluating the cost of entry.

[Source: Investment Fiji/Facebook – Vodafone Regional Chief Executive Pradeep Lal]

Lal adds that several Fijian businesses have already made their mark in PNG, including Jacks of Fiji, Motibhai, and The Stanley, demonstrating the success that can be achieved with the right approach.

He says that hospitality, medical centers, retirement, and aged care facilities are areas where investment is needed.

The chief executive says Fiji, with its skilled workforce, is well-positioned to meet these demands.

He also says there are opportunities in the education sector, agriculture (particularly turmeric, ginger, pineapple, and coconut water), and the dairy industry.

The Fiji-PNG Business Mission 2025 is facilitated by Investment Fiji and the Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

The mission aims to strengthen economic ties between the two nations and open new business opportunities for both.

