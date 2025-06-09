Fiji announces $500 million upgrade for CWM hospital

A major $500 million hospital upgrade has been announced for Fiji’s Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital, marking one of the largest public health investments in Fiji.

The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, during the official launch of two landmark development projects in Suva and Nadi yesterday.

Professor Prasad said the government will soon sign off on the multi-million-dollar health project, which aims to revamp CWM Hospital a key medical facility that he noted had been “neglected for almost 10 to 15 years.”

Article continues after advertisement

“Government will also embark on the major health sector project that we will be signing very soon of around $500 million to fix CWM Hospital. 27 projects underway, a hospital that was neglected for over 10-15 years. We will be announcing more details on that.”

He added that the planned upgrade of the CWM hospital is also in the pipeline as part of Fiji’s broader push to modernize national infrastructure and healthcare delivery.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that these upgrades are not only vital for Fiji but also serve the broader Pacific region, describing them as “Pacific infrastructure” that supports regional growth and resilience.

The announcement came during the unveiling of the Koro Fiji and Tabua Tower projects private sector developments worth over $270 million combined.

While the launch celebrated investment in tourism and urban development, Professor Prasad used the platform to spotlight government priorities in healthcare, education, and public infrastructure.

“These numbers are not just statistics. They represent a vibrant new chapter in Fiji’s economic journey.”

Further details on the hospital project are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.