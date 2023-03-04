Fiji and USA to work on establishing green shipping corridor

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The United States of America, Fiji, and the Pacific Blue Shipping Partnership have announced the intent to engage in technical cooperation to help facilitate the establishment of a green shipping corridor.

Green shipping corridors are specific maritime routes decarbonized from end to end, including both land-side infrastructure and vessels.

In a joint statement, they have stated that green shipping corridors are a key means of spurring the early adoption of zero-emission fuels and technologies to help place the shipping sector on a pathway to align with the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

It says they intend to undertake a feasibility study to explore the potential of creating a green shipping corridor in the region, which can work to expand access to new fuels and technologies.

Upon its completion, they will initiate discussions on next steps among key stakeholders.



It also says that Fiji is also joining the Green Shipping Challenge, an initiative that catalyzes actions from countries and non-state actors to advance the transition to a 1.5-aligned shipping sector.

It says that for its part, the United States is pursuing this technical cooperation under the Green Shipping Corridor Initiation Project, announced under the Green Shipping Challenge at COP27.