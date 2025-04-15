Fiji and Tonga relations set to deepen

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka (left), Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga, Dr. ‘Aisake Valu Eke. [Photo Credit: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged Tonga’s interest in establishing a fully-fledged diplomatic mission in Fiji.

The first bilateral meeting between the two leaders was held on the sidelines of the TROIKA Leaders’ gathering at the Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort in Nadi.

Rabuka yesterday met with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga, Dr. ‘Aisake Valu Eke.

Article continues after advertisement

The meeting provided an opportunity for both leaders to explore ways to deepen bilateral cooperation and regional engagement between the two island nations and the Blue Pacific region

Discussions also focused on prospects for more cooperation in trade and investment, connectivity, defense and security, climate resilience, and people to people links, amongst key issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Rabuka warmly welcomed the Tongan Prime Minister and his delegation to our shores, and reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to expanding bilateral and regional cooperation with the island nation.

He thanked Tonga for its continued support to Fiji and remained optimistic that our cooperation will elevate further.

Both sides also discussed the need to have a Development Cooperation Agreement (DCA) to strategically realign engagements focused on the key priorities of the two nations.

In promoting the Ocean of Peace Concept, both Prime Ministers agreed that this was another Pacific way to promote unity, solidarity, and prosperity not only in the region but globally.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.