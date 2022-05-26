Fiji and the Pacific raise climate concerns

Vasiti Soko

Forums such as the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction have allowed the National Disaster Management Office to raise their voice on the urgent need to relocate communities vulnerable to climate change.

Director Vasiti Soko says Fiji has been raising its concerns and that of other Pacific Island Countries who are not at the forum.

Soko is participating in the Global Platform for DRR currently underway in Bali, Indonesia.

“We have over 40 communities that are needing to be relocated. Climate change adaptation measures that need to be adhered to, the support from our international partners when it comes to financing some of these initiatives and so attending such a forum as this allows us to give a voice and voice of those other pacific island countries that are not here but are facing the same disasters that we are facing.”

She says they have been able to extend their voice on the impact of climate change.

The NDMO Director adds that they have also been able to showcase their Disaster Risk Reduction policies.