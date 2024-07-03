Fiji and Japan forge stronger defence relations

RFMF Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai (left), Japanese Minister of Defence [Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai and key Japanese military leaders have agreed to work together to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Major General Kalouniwai was in Japan for a conference recently.

This commitment amplifies the shared strategic interests of both nations in promoting peace, stability, and security in the region.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, joint training exercises, and capacity-building initiatives to address common security challenges.

The Commanders also met the Japanese Minister of Defence and this high-level meeting further solidified the defence relationship between the two nations.

The meeting provided a platform to discuss broader defence and security issues, explore potential areas of collaboration, and reinforce the importance of a strong and enduring partnership between the two nations.



Both leaders acknowledged the critical role of defense cooperation in addressing regional security challenges and enhancing the capabilities of their respective armed forces.

This enhanced partnership will not only contribute to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region but also foster greater understanding and cooperation between the RFMF and JSDF.