Fiji and Japan discuss cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica (left), new Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica welcomed Japan’s new Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii.

The Deputy Prime Minister congratulated Ambassador Michii on his appointment and acknowledged the long-standing friendship and development cooperation between Fiji and Japan, fostered through organizations like Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The meeting focused on potential avenues for further collaboration, including: Osaka Expo 2025, trade and investment, information and communication technology, micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica expressed gratitude to Japan for its support towards the Pacific’s efforts to secure an agreement on fisheries subsidies during the recent 13th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference.