Fiji Airways cautions against broad enforcement powers

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji Airways warns the proposed Employment Relations (Amendment) Bill could impose crippling fines, criminal liability and sweeping enforcement powers.

Chief People and Performance Officer Anna Morris says these measures pose a threat to business sustainability and aviation operations.

She told the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs that while it supports fair labour standards, the bill takes a punitive approach that does not clearly distinguish between deliberate misconduct and administrative error.

Article continues after advertisement

Morris raised an alarm over the provision of expanded investigative powers for labour inspectors in the Bill.

“Employers may commit an offence simply by not following a labour officer’s direction, even if that direction is unreasonable, impractical, or unfair. This creates a system based on arbitrary enforcement rather than clear rules and logic. Such an environment increases the risk of abuse of power and, ultimately, corruption.”

Morris also expressed concerns over expanded leave provisions and changes to unfair dismissal tests, which the airline says could complicate aviation operations.

“Implementing Clause 96 could cause rostering challenges, operational disruption, and additional costs for a large workforce like the Fiji Airways Group.”

Director of the Fiji Airways Board, Seni Nabou, says the proposed Bill could treat minor or accidental breaches the same as deliberate wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chair Premila Kumar acknowledged the concerns raised and said she will ensure that the legislation does not adopt a “one size fits all” approach.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.