Fiji Airways boosts tourism and connectivity

Fiji Airways posted strong growth in 2023, cutting debt by $100 million and carrying 2.2 million passengers, up from 1.4 million in 2022.

In Parliament, Standing Committee on Social Affairs Chair Iliesa Vanawalu said the airline boosted seat capacity by 47 per cent and operated 26,586 international, regional and domestic flights, marking a 40 per cent increase from last year.

He adds Fiji Airways added two Airbus A350-900 aircraft and launched new routes to Canberra and Noumea, connecting Fiji to 27 international destinations.

Vanawalu highlights the airline’s investment in workforce development, with $49 million spent on Phase 2 of the $130 million Fiji Airways Aviation Academy.

He also notes the airline received global recognition at the SKYTRAX 2023 World Airline Awards, winning Best Airline, Best Airline Staff and Best Airline Services in Australia and the Pacific.

He acknowledged the board, chief executive and officials for supporting the airline’s growth and its impact on Fiji’s tourism and economy.

