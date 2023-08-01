Fiji Airways appoints Patel as chairperson and Nabou as Director

National airline Fiji Airways has announced the appointment of Nalin Patel as Chairperson and Seni Nabou as Director to its Board of Directors.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Andre Viljoen has expressed his confidence in their abilities to drive further growth and expansion for the airline.

Viljoen highlighted the exciting times ahead for Fiji Airways and the crucial role Patel and Nabou’s expertise will play in shaping the company’s future.

He states that it is worth noting that Patel is no stranger to Fiji Airways, having served on the Board for 22 years, including nine years as Chairperson.

The airline’s outgoing Board Chair, Rajesh Punja, was also acknowledged by Viljoen for his leadership during his time in the position.