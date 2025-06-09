Fiji Airports wins big in push for world-class status

Fiji Airports has received a major award, strengthening its goal to become a world-class aviation hub for the Blue Pacific.

Chief Executive Officer Mesake Nawari states the achievement supports the company’s new 10-year vision from 2025 to 2034.

He explains that it confirms Fiji Airports’ commitment to strong governance, management and continuous improvement.

Nawari described the award as unexpected, noting that 2025 was meant to be a preparatory year.

He credited the board, management and the planning and monitoring evaluation unit led by Manager Patrick Morel.

He also thanked Bob, Director of the Productivity Centre, and the FBEA team for their guidance.

He says Fiji Airports’ success is built on collaboration across the aviation industry. Lessons from the FBEA process will be shared with partners to promote sustainability, gender equity, and social inclusion.

Nawari adds that customer service remains central to the company’s mission, reflecting the Bula spirit of warmth and connection.

He encouraged other industry partners to take part in similar evaluation processes, saying external reviews help drive progress.

He said the award would be celebrated across the Fiji Airports family and with stakeholders as a shared milestone in their journey toward excellence.

