Fiji aims to further expand kava market in US

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says with the increasing demand for kava in the United States, they are focusing on ensuring the highest quality and safety standards for their exports.

He also met with the Kava Coalition and the American Kava Growers Association in San Francisco, USA last month and they have projected to become a billion-dollar global industry.

Fiji has significantly increased its kava exports to the US, from $9 million worth in 2016 to approximately $25.93 million in 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

During his meetings, Minister Kamikamica and the associations emphasized the need for heightened quality standards to ensure that kava received in the United States is clean and food safe.

“So, I’ve made some statements about the kava bill. So, we’re going to accelerate the kava bill, make sure we have the right regulation in place, because I think there’s a big opportunity for the whole of Fiji, all the farmers in Fiji, in terms of kava. So, that’s quite exciting as well.”

Kamikamica highlights the importance of maintaining the reputation of Fijian kava, stating that rigorous quality control measures will help secure Fiji’s position in the growing market.