Fiji acknowledges Cuba’s support

[ Source: Fiji Government ]

Fiji and Cuba’s cordial relations continue to strengthen in both bilateral and multilateral arenas.

Speaking on behalf of the Coalition Government and the people of Fiji, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Chief of Protocol, Kiti Temo, extended best wishes to the Government and people of Cuba on their national day.

Temo also acknowledged Cuba’s support for Fiji over the years, notably through the provision of medical scholarships for local and regional students.

The Chief of Protocol highlighted the strong and growing partnership between Fiji and Cuba, emphasizing mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to global justice and equality.

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka joined members of the diplomatic corps and distinguished guests at the new Cuban Embassy yesterday to celebrate the National Day of the Republic of Cuba.

Traditionally celebrated on January 1st, the event commemorated a significant day symbolizing Cuba’s independence and national identity.

