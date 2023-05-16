FICAC to strengthen its forensic investigation capabilities

[Source:Fiji Parliament /Facebook]

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has unveiled an innovative approach to strengthen its forensic investigation capabilities.

FICAC Commissioner, Rashmi Aslam, emphasized the agency’s commitment to tackle corruption head-on by providing comprehensive training to fresh graduates.

With the aim of curbing corruption effectively, FICAC has taken proactive steps to equip investigators with necessary tools who have zero experience in forensic investigation.

Aslam highlighted that this approach involves providing targeted training and certified examinations in collaboration with international organizations.

“So, there is a lacuna within the country on the expertise bit how we corrupt that is by exposing them, providing our officers training on that line by engaging them with those agencies.”

Aslam states his team is determined to address the challenges they face in combating corruption by investing in the development of investigators.