FICAC investigators front COI

Senior Barrister assisting the Commissioner, Janet Mason (left), Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali

The Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali yesterday moved on to the other FICAC investigators after concluding questioning with key witnesses from the commission.

Yesterday marked the 10th day of the inquiry.

This is the second week Malimali is facing the COI with witnesses giving evidence which is expected to extend another week.

Article continues after advertisement

Senior Barrister assisting the Commissioner, Janet Mason says they had three FICAC investigators who took the stand.

“We’re halfway through the next one, and we hope that he will be finished tomorrow after the Attorney-General Graham Leung.”

Mason says that they don’t expect the other witnesses will take very long.

She adds that the reason why it took the main FICAC investigator about four days was because he was a key witness.