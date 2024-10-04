FICAC drops case against Shameem Khan

Shameem Khan [File Photo]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service’s former Chief Ethical Standard Unit Office and Director Intelligence, Compliance and Investigation is a free man now after the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption filed a nolle prosequi in his matter.

Shameem Khan was charged in 2018 with one count of abuse of office, one count of false information to public servants and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss by FICAC six years ago.

FICAC filed the nolle prosequi late last month.

Khan claims that he became part of a political football battle as he had charged an assistant treasurer of a now deregistered political party.

He says he was charged unnecessarily, and proper assessment was not carried out on his matter and adds that the person who committed the offense was moving freely.

Khan is currently doing business with his son and has not made any decision on what he wants to do next.

It was alleged that between January 1, 2016 and May 5, 2017, Khan did an arbitrary act in abuse of the authority of his office, namely prepared an investigation report with false contents and submitted to the Chief Executive Officer of FRCS which is an act prejudicial to the rights of the FRCS.

It was further alleged that he gave to the then FRCS chief executive officer Visvanath Das information contained in the investigation report which he knew or believed to be false, and intended to cause Das to approve Supreme Multimedia Solutions Ltd to export one FCL container SAD No. C39107 back to Hong Kong, which Das ought not to approve if the true state of the facts with respect to such information given were known to him.

It was alleged that Khan dishonestly caused a loss or dishonestly caused a risk of loss to the FRCS of a sum of $4,118,994.08 and he knew or believed that the loss will occur or that there is a substantial risk of loss occurring.