FICAC closes file against Tabuya

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has written to the Supervisor of Elections, informing of the decision to close the two files against Minister of Women, Children and Social protection Lynda Tabuya.

The cases were endorsed for closure on 12th August this year and referred to the Supervisor of Elections on the 20th of last month.

In the first matter, the complaint was referred by the Supervisor of Elections to FICAC on 5th April for false and non-declaration of income.

Article continues after advertisement

FICAC had registered the complaint in which it was later assessed and an inquiry was carried out by the Commission. Based on the findings of the inquiry and the legal opinion rendered, FICAC has informed the Supervisor of Election that the only declaration required by the Minister was with regards to the statement of candidacy for general elections, which she had submitted back in 2022.

Following this FICAC made a decision to close the file.

In the second matter, the complaint was referred by the Supervisor of Elections to FICAC on 24 May 2024 pertaining to the false and non-declaration under Section 24 of the Political Parties Act.

FICAC had registered the complaint in which it was later assessed and an inquiry was carried out by the Commission.

Based on the findings of the preliminary inquiry, FICAC concludes that there is no requirement for the Tabuya to disclose any spousal information as the Minister has been divorced from Robert Semaan since 2016.

Therefore, FICAC has made a decision for the closure of the file.

The findings from the preliminary inquiries from both cases were also submitted to the Supervisor of Elections.