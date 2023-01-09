FHTA excited to work with government

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has made recommendations to Tourism Minister, Viliame Gavoka regarding opportunities for policies to support the industry’s continued success.

The FHTA met with the Minister today and provided an assessment of the important role of the tourism industry in supporting the national economy.

FHTA Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington, says board members provided an assessment of the important role of the tourism industry in supporting the national economy.

“It’s always good to be prepared to know where we are going, and it was a great opportunity to sit down with the ministry and discuss these going forward. We’d like to think that there will be more consultation opportunities too.”



The FHTA also presented the pre-pandemic industry’s achievements and how the industry is faring 13 months after Fiji reopened its borders.

According to Lockington, the tourism industry will continue to strive to positively contribute to the state’s plans for comprehensive and long-term economic development.

Key issues discussed, according to Lockington, included tax policies, infrastructure development, a refreshed tourism development plan, employment and overseas migration concerns, and government policy initiatives.