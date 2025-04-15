FHRADC files complaint against Chat (Fiji)

[File Photo]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has lodged a complaint against the platform Chat (Fiji) with both the Fiji Police Force and the Online Safety Commission.

The commission is calling on these institutions to conduct a thorough investigation into the administrators and operators of the platform and take swift action to shut down the platform to prevent further harm.

The call comes following a recent social media post published on the platform Chat (Fiji), which targets a child with hate speech, homophobic content, and serious cyber-bullying.

Article continues after advertisement

It says the insensitive and malicious remarks, directed at the child, who is already experiencing serious health challenges, are deeply distressing and risk causing further emotional and psychological harm.

The commission urges all digital platforms, media outlets, and community members to uphold the rights and dignity of children and to exercise responsibility when using online spaces.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.