FHL prioritizes safety as tower project resumes

The Fijian Holdings Limited has sourced the remaining components for its Tower internationally, which are expected to arrive soon.

This, FHL says, will pave the way for accelerated efforts to ensure the Thurston Street Tower in Suva is ready for occupation as soon as possible.

Following its December 2024 market announcement, FHL reaffirms that the safety and well-being of everyone involved in the Tower project remain its utmost priority.

The tower’s opening was postponed due to a fatal incident last year, where a construction worker died after being electrocuted.

FHL says it is collaborating with its main contractor and relevant authorities to facilitate the project’s resumption, ensuring the highest safety standards.

In summary, FHL remains focused on delivering a project that meets shareholder expectations and reflects its commitment to excellence.

FHL is excited about the opportunities this landmark development will bring, enhancing Suva’s skyline and supporting economic growth.

FHL remains committed to the Tower’s successful completion.