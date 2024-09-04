Fexco Fiji celebrates 15 years of growth

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has lauded Fexco Fiji Limited for their transformative impact on the e-commerce and financial landscape in Fiji.

Speaking at their 15th anniversary celebration at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa, Kamikamica describes their journey as a milestone achievement that highlights the significant role the company has played in shaping the economic environment of Fiji.

Kamikamica praises Fexco for being a catalyst in the Pacific financial sector, particularly in simplifying remittances and challenging the established banking norms.

“And of course, over the last 15 years, you have been a leader in the remittance sector, facilitating countless transactions. I’m sure they probably run into the billions now, whichever I said, as I said, contributed to the national economy.”

The Acting Prime Minister extended his gratitude to the Fexco Pacific Board for their steadfast dedication to Fiji, noting their contributions to the country’s economic resilience and growth.

Fexco Group CEO Neil Hosty highlights Fexco’s expansion in Fiji, noting that the company now operates 18 locations and employs over 100 direct staff, with a broader reach across the country.

Hosty adds they are aligned with the vision and ambitions of the Government and are committed to continuing their growth and contributions in the region