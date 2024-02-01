Few schools in Rakiraki closed due to flooding

[Source: Rakiraki Town Council]

In response to relentless heavy rain and subsequent flash flooding, several schools in Rakiraki have taken precautionary measures by sending children back home today.

The decision came after the town experienced heavy rain early this morning, prompting safety concerns for students and residents alike.

Sailosi Sawana, CEO of the Rakiraki Town Council, who received updates on the situation, highlights the widespread impact of the adverse weather conditions.

Sawana says many children were unable to attend school due to the heavy rain this morning.

He further notes that a significant portion of the town had been flooded that resulted in multiple shops being closed.

The inclement weather, which commenced around 7am resulted in continuous downpours, exacerbating flooding concerns throughout the area.



Sawana says particularly alarming was the bursting of the Nakauvadra River’s bank that runs beside the town.

He says they have opted to keep the market open, prioritizing the safety and well-being of vendors who would otherwise face difficulties traveling back to their homes.

Stay tuned for more updates as the situation develops.