Ferris wheel incident case with DPP, says ACCF

file photo

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji says the matter regarding the 2023 Ferris wheel incident is currently before the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In response to a question raised by Standing Committee on Public Accounts member Hem Chand about the progress of compensation for the family involved in the case, Permanent Secretary for Employment Maritino Nemani says that the Commission has completed its investigation, but the police investigation is still ongoing.

He also stated that the case is with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Article continues after advertisement

The ACCF confirmed that the matter is no longer within their control.

A 21-year-old woman died in June after falling from a Ferris wheel ride at the Fiji Showcase. Two others were also injured in the incident.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.