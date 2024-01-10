FEO to look into complaint against President

Ratu Wiliame Katonivere [File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office is looking into a complaint against President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere on allegations that he did not declare his shares of the ownership of Macuata Tikina Holdings.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa says they will verify the complaint first, before making any decision on whether to escalate the matter for investigation or close it.

All public office holders have to declare their assets and liabilities under the Political Parties Act.

The allegation is that Ratu Wiliame did not declare that he has shares in a number of properties in the Northern Division.

The complaint also states that Ratu Wiliame declared that he owns 50 percent of Aquilo Gold- however, failed to declare how many shares he has and the value of those shares.

Another allegation is that Ratu Wiliame failed to declare that his company made an application and was approved for gold mining sites at Mt Kasi in Vanua Levu and failed to declare the assets and income generated under Aqulio Gold.