FEO to boost overseas voter participation

The Fijian Elections Office is committed to ensuring that it includes many Fijian workers in Australia and New Zealand to participate in the 2026 General Election.

The FEO and the Ministry of Employment have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for this.

The aim is to strengthen voter registration, civic awareness, and electoral participation for Fijians employed overseas.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says the MoU marked a significant step in ensuring that every eligible Fijian, regardless of location, has the opportunity to register and vote.

Mataiciwa says the partnership will play a crucial role in ensuring a fair, inclusive, and representative democratic process.

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration between the FEO and the Ministry, ensuring that Fijian workers under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme, the Recognized Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme, and all overseas workers under the bilateral agreements between Australia and New Zealand remain informed and engaged in Fiji’s democratic processes.

