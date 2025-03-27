FEO conducts Disability Sensitisation Training

[ Source: Supplied ]

The Fijian Elections Office hosted a disability sensitization training aimed at improving the accessibility of electoral processes for persons with disabilities.

Speaking during the opening, Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa stressed that true democracy is about providing equal participation opportunities for everyone.

She states that inclusion requires proactive action and not charity.

The session focused on understanding disability’s relevance to elections, clarifying roles in promoting accessibility, and conducting audits of polling stations and materials to ensure inclusivity.

Mataiciwa adds FEO remains committed to making the electoral process fully accessible, empowering persons with disabilities to actively participate in future elections.

The training, conducted by the Fiji Disabled Peoples Federation, also featured together representatives from organizations of persons with disabilities and key FEO staff.

