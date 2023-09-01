Feasibility study to be undertaken for medicinal cannabis

The medicinal cannabis [Source: The Echo]

The Cabinet has agreed that a feasibility study be undertaken for the emerging market in medicinal cannabis in Fiji.

The feasibility study will be overseen by a taskforce, which will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications Manoa Kamikamica.

Medicinal cannabis is defined as the use of cannabis, including its constituents, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and other cannabinoids, that are mainly used for the treatment, or symptom reduction, of a range of illnesses and conditions that are prescribed by the physician.

According to the release following the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, there is currently no specific legislation for the cultivation and production of medicinal cannabis in Fiji.

The findings of the feasibility study, any subsequent proposed amendments to the law, and the drafting of a new law in consultation with the Office of the Solicitor-General will be brought back to Cabinet for decision.

The Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications and Investment Fiji have so far received expressions of interest from two foreign ventures for the construction of a medicinal cannabis facility for confined extraction and manufacturing of medicinal cannabis.