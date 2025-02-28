FCS cracks down on prison smuggling

[ Source: FCS ]

The Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) is intensifying efforts to curb contraband smuggling in prisons, a persistent issue that has raised serious concerns about security and internal compliance.

Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa says the volume of illegal items making their way inside is alarming, prompting stricter measures, including random searches and drug testing for officers.

Recent crackdowns have led to the termination of ten officers who tested positive for drugs, reinforcing FCS’s stance on maintaining a drug-free environment.

Contraband such as drugs, cigarettes, mobile phones, and even syringes continue to be found in daily searches across various facilities.

The easy access to mobile phones has created additional security risks, allowing inmates to coordinate smuggling activities with outside contacts, particularly when they are transported to court or medical appointments.

“Contraband is an issue for both remandees and convicted prisoners. It’s more problematic with remandees due to their frequent movement. They come in, go out, and return with convicted inmates, only leaving for court or medical visits. With remandees, the turnover is high, which increases the risk of smuggling,” Dr. Nakarawa explains.

Dr. Nakarawa acknowledges that some staff members may be involved in smuggling, which is why FCS has expanded its focus to monitoring officers as well.

With remand inmates moving in and out of facilities more frequently than convicted prisoners, the risk of smuggling remains high. Dr. Nakarawa says FCS is working to tighten security at all entry and exit points to disrupt these activities.

FCS is shifting its focus this year to reinforcing the core responsibilities of corrections officers.

Dr. Nakarawa, who took office nearly a year ago, says previous leadership lacked corrections experience, resulting in a departure from fundamental security practices. His priority is to retrain officers and ensure they adhere to basic protocols such as thorough inmate searches and continuous engagement with prisoners.

The emphasis is on discipline, accountability, and eliminating any form of collusion between staff and inmates.

Officers have been warned that anyone found assisting prisoners in smuggling or testing positive for drugs will face immediate dismissal.

The crackdown is meant to restore integrity within the service and strengthen its ability to maintain order.

While FCS continues its fight against contraband, Dr. Nakarawa remains focused on improving operational efficiency and fostering a culture of professionalism within the ranks.

The ongoing reforms are expected to reinforce prison security and uphold the service’s mandate of rehabilitation and correction.

