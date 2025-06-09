FCEF seeks evidence behind $8 wage

[Photo: File]

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is calling on the Fiji Trades Union Congress to release the survey methodology and data behind its proposed $8 an-hour living wage.

FCEF Chief Executive Officer Edward Bernard says employers need more information to assess the proposal, which would increase the current statutory minimum wage floor of five

dollars by 60 percent.

Bernard is questioning how the survey was conducted, including its sample size, sampling method and household assumptions.

He also wants details on the food basket, housing and rental costs, transport, health, education and utility expenses used to arrive at the eight-dollar figure.

Bernard says it is also important to clarify whether the proposed eight dollars is a gross or net wage and what normal working hours were assumed.

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He stresses that FCEF supports fair wages and equal pay for equal work, but says the key issue is whether Fiji is ready for a 60-percent increase in the statutory wage floor.

FTUC National Secretary Jotika Sharma says the eight-dollar rate was based on surveys, data and views gathered from union members, with the campaign aimed at addressing rising living costs and stagnant wages.