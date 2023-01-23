FCCC works on establishing PCRN

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission had various preliminary meetings with the Australian counterparts on the establishment of the Pacific Competition and Regulators Network.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they have also developed various concept notes on this.

He says they have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Samoan Competition Authority as well.

Abraham says they will also be having a validation meeting to discuss their way forward.

“How different countries will look at their contributions to the network in terms of information sharing and there is going to be a lot of discussions around it and we are using a very collaborative and consultative approach in forming this.”

Abraham says they are also mindful of the sovereignty of different countries and their need to have their own regulatory practices.

He says such an approach will only allow regulators to share information that will eventually protect consumer rights.