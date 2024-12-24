FCCC identifies 44 potential breaches

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission identified 44 breaches last month, while conducting over 700 inspections and surveillance on businesses.

Chief executive officer Joel Abraham says they had a particular emphasis on preventing price gouging and deceptive practices.

The breaches ranged from overcharging to not displaying prices or failing to reflect duty and VAT reductions in the prices of goods and services.

Abraham says appropriate enforcement action will be taken for the identified breaches ranging from issuance of warning letters and putting the premises on surveillance or prosecuting the offenders, as applicable.

He adds that this month the FCCC had already conducted 417 pre-Christmas inspections to monitor traders’ compliance and ensure fair practices during the festive shopping rush.

Abraham says they are taking proactive approach to anticipate issues that may occur at this time and keep consumers protected.

He adds that FCCC will take firm action against any trader engaging in price gouging, deceptive promotions, or unfair conduct.

The CEO has reminded both consumers and traders of their responsibilities during this busy time.