FBC to revive educational programs

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is set to revive its educational programming in the coming months.

This has been highlighted by the FBC Television Manager, Sitiveni Halofaki, while signing a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Education this morning.

Halofaki says that under the three-year agreement, the Ministry will be responsible for providing all the content to be utilized in the educational programs, ensuring that the material aligns with their educational goals.

“We know that FBC has been part of our radio times with the national quiz, and FBC is really looking at bringing back the national quiz for both radio and television. But for the immediate future, we are looking at having our spelling quest for primary schools and we’re looking forward to launching that by the middle of this year.”



Halofaki says that all shows will be aired on FBC channels, further promoting educational growth and community involvement.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Ratu Meli Nacuva, says that the MOU will strengthen their partnership with an organization that reaches a wide audience, providing a platform not only for students but also for parents.

