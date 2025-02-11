FBC signs MOU with VOA

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and Voice of America have today renewed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The resignation of this agreement will allow FBC to use VOA content and collaborate on joint projects, bringing a broader range of news and information to the Fijian audience.

Director of the US Agency for Global Media, Ningrum Spicer, says VOA has a variety of stories from both America and the Pacific region to share with the community.

She adds that the United States continues to view the Pacific region as a key ally.

“We can also provide world news and information to the people here, which strengthens the relationship between the United States and the Pacific region.”

She also expressed excitement about the agreement, which will enable the United States to reach Pacific audiences.

