FBC begins 70th anniversary celebrations

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has launched its 70th birthday celebrations at Viseisei village in Vuda, Lautoka.

The event marks a significant milestone for the organization, celebrating its seven decades of broadcasting in Fiji and successful transition to the digital era.

Retired Veteran Radio Fiji One announcer Apakuki Waqa emphasizes the importance of this anniversary, highlighting the organization’s achievements over the years.

“FBC has come a long way, and it has produced a number of prominent radio and news presenters in the country.”

The anniversary celebration will include visits to 70 villages across the country, reflecting FBC’s deep connection with local communities.

FBC’s journey began on 1 July 1954 with the broadcast of its first program during the official opening ceremony.

Today, the corporation operates six radio stations, with two in each of the major local languages: Fijian, Hindustani, and English.

Additionally, FBC launched its first free-to-air television channel, FBC TV, on 25 November 2011.

FBC has three TV channels, FBC TV, FBC Sports and FBC 2.