Father-in-law sentenced for rape

A man convicted of raping his daughter in law has been sentenced to 10 years, 11 months and 28 days imprisonment by the Suva High Court.

The man was convicted of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.

The court heard that the offenses took place on separate occasions in September 2021.

The woman who was 24-years-old at that time informed her husband of the incident, however, her husband refused to believe her.

The court heard that on 18th September the woman made a video recording via her mobile phone of her being sexually molested by her father in law.

In December 2021, the woman went to Tavua with her husband and son and showed the video to her mother.

In 2022 the woman informed the Fiji Womens Crisis Center of her problems and showed them the video following which the matter was reported to police.

The Suva High Court Judge said that the complainant was raped in the very home where she must be loved, cherished and protected even by her father in law and family.

However, she became vulnerable and the accused took advantage of the opportunity and raped her even when his wife and grandson were present in the house and his son was at work.

The Judge also said that the accused raping his own daughter in law is a gross violation of the relationship.

Justice Pita Bulamainivalu said that the emotional and psychological harm endured by the complainant as consequence of being raped by her father in law which in turn led to the breakdown of her marriage and having to single handedly care for her infant son.