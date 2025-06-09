Fatal Tavua accident claims life

A 24-year-old man from Vatukoula has died following a road accident in Toko, Tavua this morning.

Police said the victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old man.

The driver allegedly lost control of the car after 1am, causing it to veer off the road.

Both men sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Tavua Hospital where the victim was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver remains admitted as investigations continue.

Police confirm the national road death toll now stands at 65, compared to 51 for the same period last year.

