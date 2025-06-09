Farmers vital in tackling malnutrition, says Minister Kiran

source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook

Growing food at home is being highlighted as a frontline solution to Fiji’s malnutrition and food insecurity challenges.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, made the comments at the National Farmers Awards in Nadi, describing farmers as “champions of change” who drive food production, national health, women’s empowerment, and climate-smart innovation.

Kiran warned that malnutrition remains a serious crisis, affecting 80 percent of children under two and half of all school-aged children.

Article continues after advertisement

She encouraged families to plant nutritious crops at home as a long-term solution.

The Minister also praised the Ministry of Agriculture’s new Non-Sugar Crop Policy and reaffirmed plans to increase women’s participation in commercial agriculture to at least 40 percent under the Women’s Economic Empowerment Action Plan 2025–2030.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.