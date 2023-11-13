Farmers urged to take precautionary measures

The Ministry of Agriculture is advising farmers to take all necessary precautions to reduce risk to life and their property as a Tropical Cyclone alert remains in force for Fiji.

The Ministry says farmers are advised to take immediate precautions and necessary preparatory arrangements to minimize damage to crops and livestock.

Farmers living in flood-prone areas are advised to move their livestock to higher ground.

Article continues after advertisement

Farmers are also advised to salvage much of the crops from the flood prone areas, secure and safely store planting materials so that it can be used after flood waters have receded.

The ministry is also advising farmers to shift their farm machinery and farm implements away from flood-prone areas and secure their livestock sheds.