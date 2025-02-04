Farm roads key to market access

Farm road construction is underway in areas with challenging access due to poor infrastructure.

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu emphasizes the importance of farm roads, connecting rural farms to main roads for easier market access.

He says improving infrastructure supports farmers and invests in the agriculture sector’s long-term success.

Article continues after advertisement

“And we are thankful to Fiji Roads because they help us quite a lot in terms of putting gravel on our farm access roads that we have constructed. But unless we continue to build these roads to connect the main roads to areas that otherwise would not have been agriculture productive, we cannot have market access.”

Rayalu calls on stakeholders, including communities and the private sector, to support these initiatives and create a more accessible and productive agricultural environment.