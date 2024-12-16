Family faces bleak Christmas, lose home to fire

A Ba family escaped certain death after a fire broke out in their Korovutu home last Saturday at 3am.

Nilesh Naidu, his wife and two daughters were asleep inside the house when his youngest child felt overpowering heat and woke up.

She roused the family and they rushed outside with only the clothes on their backs, only to witness the house established by Naidu’s grandparents close to 100 years ago go up in flames.

The five-bedroom house was completely destroyed with the estimated loss pegged at $250,000.

“Luckily my youngest daughter got us up and out of the house in time, no one got injured, however, nothing could be saved,” the 46-year-old cane farmer said.

“We believe the fire started from the verandah and we are just waiting for Police and the National Fire Authority to complete their report.

“We are lucky to be alive and we are now staying at a relative’s house nearby.”