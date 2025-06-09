Facts over gossip, says Dr Lalabalavu

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu is calling on Fijians to base their views on facts, not speculation.

Dr Lalabalavu states that discussions about the Colonial War Memorial Hospital must be guided by accurate and verified information.

He said public debate about the hospital has intensified online, with some commentary spreading misinformation.

Article continues after advertisement

While supporting free speech, Dr Lalabalavu stressed that credible and verified information must guide public discussion and media reports.

The Minister admitted that CWM Hospital is not in good condition, a reality confirmed by government data and a World Bank report.

He said no health system was perfect but the Coalition Government remains committed to long-term improvement.

Dr Lalabalavu said criticism of his leadership and the ministry’s performance was welcomed but he remains focused on delivering results.

He added that progress takes time and ongoing effort, regardless of who holds the position.

He made the remarks in a personal statement shared on The People’s Alliance page, emphasizing that while “bad news sells,” rebuilding public confidence requires facts, patience and continued reform.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.