Facilitating dialogue is crucial

[Source: UNDP GEF Small Grants Programme Fiji/ Facebook]

Dialogue and networking is important to achieve sustainable solutions to environment-related challenges impacting the current generations.

Speaking at the 2024 National Symposium for Community-Led Initiatives on Environmental Sustainability, Director of Climate Change Senivasa Waqairamasi says such platforms provide an opportunity to share stories, learn from one another, and strengthen the bonds that connect communities.

She says these connections are grounded in their traditional ties to the land and sea, cultural values and practices which guide their lives.

Waqairamasi states the key objective of the Ministry of Environment is to provide opportunities for community delegates to share and learn from one another in such forums.

“Many of you have powerful stories of resilience, innovation, and hard-won lessons from your projects. You are addressing the very real challenges that affect your communities daily, while creating a better future for your children and generations yet to come. These stories will form the foundation of this week’s conversations, and there is so much we can learn from your experiences.”

Waqairamasi says the power of community-led initiatives is critical to achieving Fiji’s Sustainable Development Goals.