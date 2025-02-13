Experts say radio is here forever

Radio will never die, but instead, it will continue to evolve, adapt, and progress alongside technological advancements, provided it remains relevant in an ever-changing media landscape.

This statement was highlighted by radio experts during the Pacific Media Partnership Conference who were marking World Radio Day today.

With the advancements in technology, professionals in the field shared their insights into the medium’s future in the Pacific region.

Article continues after advertisement

Communications Fiji Limited Chair William Parkinson stresses that the survival of radio lies on the strong relationship with listeners, achieved not just through airwaves but also via social media and digital platforms.

“I think of the traditional media, broadcast, TV, newspapers and radio. Radio is the most resilient. And it’s because it can adapt, and it is adapting so quickly to this online world.”



Gold FM Manager Kara Koroi

Gold FM Manager Kara Koroi sheds light on the importance of expanding radio’s coverage, especially to the maritime and outer islands, to ensure the dissemination of critical information.

“To enhance our radio services, we need to go 100% coverage. It’s very important to keep our listeners, our audiences, informed when it comes to weather, when it comes to other information that’s really important to them and their families.”

World Radio Day is being celebrated around the globe today and because of the international clock, Fiji and delegates of the conference were among the first to mark the special day.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link