Expansion project underway at Nagigi Naag Mandir

[Source: Nagigi Naag Mandir]

Fiji’s renowned Nagigi Naag Mandir, located just outside Labasa, is undergoing another upgrade to its facilities.

The expansion project aims to create a more comfortable gathering space to accommodate the temple’s growing number of daily visitors.

Pundit Anil Maharaj says the new extension outside the main temple will allow devotees to host weddings and birthdays.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are making our hall for more gatherings. If anybody wants to perform the wedding ceremonies, big ceremonies, they are welcome here. Any devotees that want to come here are all fulfilled. Their world, their desires, are fulfilled. That’s why it’s famous. And everyone thinks it’s good for this mandir.”

Caretaker Salendra Prasad adds that the temple welcomes nearly 200 visitors daily and that donations from devotees are being put to good use.

“So all the donations of just $0.10 cents, $0.50 cents, $1.00, or anything. That’s the fruit of this building. That’s the money that we collected all the years. Then we make this one for the people to have a benefit.”

The Nagigi Naag Mandir has been a popular destination for devotees both locally and internationally and is believed to have existed for over 100 years.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link