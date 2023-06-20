EU trade market crucial for Fiji: Kamikamica

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica during the launch of the Fiji-European Union Trade and Investment Forum yesterday. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji earned approximately $132.4 million in export revenues from its European Union market in 2022.

This was highlighted by Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica during the launch of the Fiji-European Union Trade and Investment Forum yesterday.

He says despite the impacts of the pandemic, trade between Fiji and the European Union exponentially increased in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Kamikamica says the increase was driven by the shipment of sugar to the Netherlands and Italy at a value of $106 million.

“In 2022, Fiji earned approximately $132.4 million of its export revenues from its EU market, a market that accounts for 10 percent of Fiji’s total exports and stems from the demand for sugar, which constitutes about 81 percent of the value of all export commodities there. Tuna, ginger, and mineral water were among the other top export commodities exported to the EU from Fiji.”

Kamikamica says the EU has been a significant source of foreign direct investment, supporting the growth of Fiji’s industries and infrastructure.