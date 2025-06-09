Ethanol plan stalled by low cane supply

The sugar industry is not yet ready for ethanol production due to insufficient sugarcane supply.

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh told Parliament the industry must boost cane production by 200,000 tonnes every year starting now to support ethanol development.

“Expect to begin with updates, studies, and if feasible move into infrastructure setup for ethanol and potentially SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) production.”

Singh states the ministry is focusing on land tenure, labor shortages, infrastructure, and farmer confidence before moving forward.



Charan Jeath Singh [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

He said a feasibility study with the Asian Development Bank and Fiji Airways explored ethanol for sustainable aviation fuel and expects updates and possible infrastructure work soon.

Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau asked if new land would be needed to reach the target.

“If I remember correctly, that’s what you said. I wanted to ask—these 200,000 tonnes, are you looking at the existing productive farms, or are you planning to move into areas that are not currently cultivated for sugarcane?”



Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Singh states the goal is to expand beyond current farms and said 3.5 million tonnes of cane is needed for ethanol to be viable.

The Ministry notes ethanol prices are higher than raw sugar but low cane yield and fuel price swings limit profits.

Still, the industry must prepare for future clean energy chances.









