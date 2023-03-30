Establishment Fiji NERT Mechanism approved

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The cabinet has approved the establishment of a National Emergency Response Team Mechanism.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the NERT mechanism will facilitate the rapid deployment of an emergency response team inside and outside of Fiji.

He says it will equip the team with standardized tools and methodologies to ensure agencies’ interoperability and enhance their capacity to respond to a disaster.

Rabuka says the National Disaster Management Office will coordinate the development of the NERT mechanism.