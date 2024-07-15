Enhancing agriculture capacity through agri-trade

[File Photo]

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Dr. Andrew Tukana, has outlined the Ministry of Agriculture’s ongoing initiatives to promote agri-trade and strengthen food system throughout country.

Dr Tukana says they intend to strengthen the agricultural sector and increase food security.

The Permanent Secretary emphasizes that this initiative is set to provide farmers with better market opportunities and fostering a robust agricultural economy.

Article continues after advertisement

Addressing the pressing need to elevate agricultural processes, Dr. Tukana stresses the untapped potential within Fiji’s agri-trade sector.

He states that one of the key strategies employed by the Ministry involves the value addition of agricultural produce.

“So, if we can process them and value-add them, then we certainly can ensure that they can access markets that are further away from Fiji. And also, it ensures that these products can be stored for a longer term. And when there’s a limited source of these products, we have them already processed and stored for usage later.”

College of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forest Dean, Dr Kaliova Ravuiwasa, believes that plant health clinic is critical to addressing agri-trade in Fiji.

“With the practices that we have taken over the years, it is important to understand that the concept of plant health clinics really is very important when it comes to sustainability, when it comes to food security, within the changes that are taking place here.”

The Ministry’s proactive stance on value addition and processing is expected to yield significant benefits for farmers, providing them with new avenues to sell their produce and ensuring a stable supply chain.