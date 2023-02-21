Energy Fiji Limited issued prohibition notice

[Source: Peter Waqavonovono/Facebook]

A prohibition notice has been issued to the Energy Fiji Limited for its Kinoya Power Station for discharging fuel and polluting the environment.

Director Environment Sandeep Kaur Singh issued the prohibition notice after an inspection carried out by the officers yesterday.

The Department of Environment that the power station breached the Environment Management Act 2005 and the Environment Management Regulation 2007.

It states that the discharge is polluting the environment and is a threat to the marine eco-system.

Energy Fiji Limited has also been instructed to carry out a damage assessment by an independent consultant and submit the assessment report to the Department of Environment within 14 days.

The EFL has also been told to carry out remedial work.

Questions have also been sent to the Energy Fiji Limited.